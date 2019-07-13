Joan R (Moll) Zeigler, of Wauseon, Ohio, left this earth on 07/10/19…peace at last. Appreciation goes to the staff at Fulton Manor Nursing Home for caring for Joan during the final years of her life.

She joins her husband, Jack, in heaven, along with her parents: Harvey and Clara Moll; and her brothers: Stanley Moll and Don Moll.

Surviving family includes: son-Terry (Jackie) of Wauseon, Ohio along with their children/grandchildren…Casey (Carol), Jarred (Lindy / Presley, Brooklyn, Brogan); son-Randy (Mary Jane) of Wauseon, Ohio along with their children/grandchildren…Lindsay Dwornik (Ryan / Torrie, Kylie, Hayley, Paige, Sage, Taylor), Bryant (Heather / Jagger, Maxwell); and daughter-Sandy Johnson (Randy) of Greenwood, Indiana along with their children/grandchildren….Krista Johnson-Weicksel (Clint / Beatrice), Tim Johnson (Mackenzie / Charlotte, Theodore) and Michael Johnson (Samantha). Joan’s sister, Norma Grieser (Orval), and sister-in-laws: Joyce Moll, Ruth Moll and Maria Zeigler are also surviving; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joan was spunky, adventurous, the best cook who loved sharing the benefits of her cooking skills with others, a game player, loved church activities-especially singing in the choir, dancing, bike riding/walking, camping and loving on her family. In 1990 she retired from Wauseon Schools where she had worked as a cook.

There will be visitation starting at 2:00 pm and a celebration of life at 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 11 at Wauseon First Christian Church. Internment will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery, Wauseon, Ohio. Arrangements coordinated by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, OH.

The family requests that any memorial expressions be directed to Christian Church Foundation – Jack and Joan Zeigler Fund (PO Box 1986, Indianapolis,IN 46206-1986). Proceeds of this fund benefit the Wauseon First Christian Church (ice cream mission fund and Camp Christian scholarships).

