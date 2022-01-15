Archbold Quiz Team Presents To Rotary

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The six member Archbold High School quiz team and their adviser Shawn Grime presented Rotary’s first program of 2022 on January 12. The team competes in the Northern Buckeye League that is comprised of teams from the four county area.

Matches are held every Tuesday during January, February and March with a league tournament in April. First year adviser Shawn Grime told Rotarians that the team kicked off this year’s season by placing second in the Fulton County quiz team tournament that was held last month.

League play is coordinated by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center that provides the questions for each week’s matches. Archbold’s team practices every Wednesday using practice questions that are purchased from the same company that develops the competition questions.

Additionally, Grime explained that the team uses “frequency guides” to identify the topics and persons that are used most frequently for quiz bowl questions to help the team identify what to expect during matches.

He said they also practice knowing when to use the buzzer. Although some team members are strong in certain topics, Grime said the best players are well read and simply enjoy learning all types of things.

Team members from left are Haylee Valle, Abbie Short, Tayanna Bagrowski, Logan Grime, Kaiden Keiser, Kyle Hageman and the adviser Shawn Grime. The program was arranged by Royal Short.