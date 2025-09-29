Arlene Borton (1932 – 2025)

(Attended West Unity Senior Center)

Arlene Francis Borton, age 93, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 26, 2025, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

Arlene was born on May 18, 1932, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Ola (Sherman) Baker.

She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Maurice C. Borton, on June 4, 1950. Together they shared 51 years of marriage until Maurice’s passing on December 26, 2001.

Arlene dedicated many years to her work, most notably, serving as the bookkeeper at West Unity Lumber Company from 1966 to 1986. She previously worked at Mendelson’s Egg Plant and Kustom Fit for over 10 years, retiring in 1994.

Arlene previously attended New Hope Community Church and currently attended West Unity Presbyterian Church. In retirement, Arlene found joy in the simple pleasures of life—spending time with her family and enjoying spending time with friends at the West Unity Senior Center.

Surviving are her five children, Dan (Linda) Borton of Omaha, Nebraska, Jeff Borton of West Unity, Ohio, Jim (Wendy) Borton of West Unity, Ohio, John (Susie) Borton of West Unity, Ohio, and Amy (Mike) Short of West Unity, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; infant daughter; two brothers, Virgil Baker and Ivan Baker.

Visitation for Arlene will be held Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral Services will immediately begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the West Unity Senior Center. Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com