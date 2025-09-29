Jeffery Frazer (1960 – 2025)

(Member Of West Unity Lions Club)

Jeffery E. Frazer, age 65, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Jeff was born on January 11, 1960, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late James R. and Cara L. (Stamm) Frazer.

He was a 1978 graduate of Hilltop High School. In 1986, Jeff began his service in the United States Navy, where he worked in gas turbine electronics.

He served with courage and dedication until a sudden health condition led to his honorable discharge in 1998. Jeff was deeply proud of his military service and remained committed to his country throughout his life.

After returning to West Unity to be near his family, Jeff became actively involved in his community. He was a dedicated member of the West Unity Lions Club and served as its treasurer for the past 12 years.

Jeff found solace and joy in ceramics, a hobby that helped him manage his health challenges. He also enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and watching his favorite television programs, including The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and The Big Bang Theory. Jeff enjoyed his frequent trips to the casino with his sister, Kim and brother-in-law, Steve.

Jeff is survived by his daughter, Chelsea (Martin) Doyal of Jones Creek, Texas; his beloved grandson, Finnegan Doyal; and six siblings: Quentin (Wanda) Frazer, Beth (Robert) Lehmann, Dennis (Trinnie) Frazer, Edwin (Joann) Frazer, Kim (Steve) Esterline, and Eric (Marj) Frazer.

Visitation for Jeff will be held, Friday, October 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street, West Unity. A memorial service celebrating Jeff’s life will immediately begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Jeff Ridenour officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the West Unity American Legion. Private interment will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the West Unity Lions Club. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.oberlinturnbull.com.