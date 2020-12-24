Arlene Zaerr (1933-2020)

Arlene Ann (Beck) Zaerr, 87, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice following complications from a stroke.

Born January 29, 1933, near Pettisville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harley and Frances (Klopfenstein) Beck, and married Eugene J. Zaerr on September 7, 1957. She lived most of her life near Archbold, Ohio. She farmed with her husband and worked at the Doughbox Bakery.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane (Doug) Brenneman, Wellman, Iowa, Rachel (Brian) Hook, St, Louis, Mo; and one son, Ron (Elaine) Zaerr, Archbold; daughter-in-law Tammy (Spec) Lehnertz, St George, Indiana; grandchildren Mallory (Jason) Creech, Michael Zaerr & Theresa Post, Katie Zaerr & Nick Stephens, Chris McMaken, Maureen (Nathan) Stoddard, Brent (Teresa) Brenneman, Ethan and Quinn Zaerr; two brothers and sisters-in-law Donald (Romaine) Beck, Archbold, and Vern (Mary Lou) Beck, Pettisville and two sisters-in-law Arva Beck, Archbold, and Linda Berkheimer, Katy, Texas; many nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, oldest son Steve, sister Fern Beck, brother Charles Beck, and in-laws Dale and Vieanna Fielitz, Maurice and Marguerite Zaerr, Wayne and Sue Zaerr, Curtis Zaerr.

Arlene accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at Central Mennonite Church, Archbold, and enjoyed Literary as a teen. As an adult, she took turns leading Mennonite Women, taught Bible School, and enjoyed her Sunday School class.

One of her great joys was serving as youth group sponsors with Gene, and she remained in close touch with the youth as they grew into adults. She was a strong supporter of anything going at church and prayed regularly for her church family.

Arlene loved to sew and garden, and taught extended family members to sew. She frequently said she’d be lost without the sewing machine she received as a wedding present from Gene. She loved baking cookies for any and all, and invited children of relatives and friends to help her bake.

Her love for her family and friends was evident as her life neared its end; many calls, video chats and texts were sent with love, memories and prayers from her grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews and friends.

A private family service is planned for Saturday, January 2, at the Central Mennonite Church. The service will be livestreamed at 2:30 pm from Central’s Facebook page. Pastors Dave Elkins and Ramon Lianez are officiating. Burial will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. The family will host a community meal in celebration of her life when public health conditions allow.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to Care and Share/ Mennonite Central Committee or CHP Hospice, Defiance. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

