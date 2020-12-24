Timothy Ridge (1949-2020)

Timothy Ray Ridge, 71, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of Swanton, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in his home. Tim was born March 19, 1949, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Rex Ridge and to Carol Sims) Ridge, who survives. He married Barbara Jean Perry, and she survives.

Tim attended Slippery Rock University, where he met his wife, before serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted husband and father who volunteered his time to his family and community for nearly two decades as a little league coach, soccer coach and referee, soccer program administrator, and band booster.

He also served through the church as a youth ministry leader and on Walk to Emmaus spiritual retreat weekends. His love and devotion to his family was never questioned. He gave his life to his family and to Christ. He is now in the loving arms of our Savior.

He is also survived by his children, Sean (Beth) Ridge and Tanya (Christopher) Blough; his grandchildren, Ethan, Caedon, Charis, Broden, Levi, Greyson, and Ezekiel; and his sister, Dawn McCree.

There will be a private family service at Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home in Ashland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to DAV – Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 .

Online condolences may be shared at the funeral home’s website denbowfh.com

