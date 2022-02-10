Arthur Entenman (1922-2022)

Facebook

Arthur P. Entenman, age 99, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 6:15 P.M. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Envive Healthcare of Huntington Indiana.

Mr. Entenman was a lifelong farmer and a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theatre.

He was a member of the Edon Farmers Co-op and the Farm Bureau.

He enjoyed his farm life raising livestock and dairy cows and could often be found in the bottom land around his home cutting wood.

Art was an avid reader and a history buff, especially Ohio history, and loved to put together jigsaw puzzles and spend time with family.

Arthur P. Entenman was born on September 18, 1922, in Delta, Ohio, the son of Paul and Alisa (Fuller) Entenman. He married his wife of seventy-years, Grace Bartz, on June 12, 1948, in Edgerton, and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2019.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Donald) Pennock, of Markle, Indiana, and Kathleen (George) McNaughton, of Springfield, Vermont; one son, Marlin (Christene) Entenman, of Edgerton; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Johnston, of Edgerton; and one brother, Fay Dean “Fuzzy” (Linda) Entenman, of Edgerton. He was preceded in death by one son, Steven Entenman, in 1975; five brothers, Marvin, Edwin, Alvin, Richard and Fredrick “Fritz” Entenman; and four sisters, Pauline Entenman, Ruby Ross, Helen Gifford and Louise Weimer.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 11:00A.M.-1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Edgerton Public Library or St. Mary Catholic School.