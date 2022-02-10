Joyce Storrer (1934-2022)

Facebook

Joyce A. Storrer, 87, of Traverse City, Michigan and formerly of Montpelier, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Medilodge of Leelanau in Suttons Bay, Michigan.

She was born on June 6, 1934 in Montpelier to Earl F. and Nina M. (Smith) Echler. Joyce graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952.

On July 5, 1953 she married Lyle F. Storrer in Montpelier and he preceded her in death in 2020.

Joyce was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. She was also a former member and past president of the Montpelier Civic League and Mid-Century Study Club.

She is survived by two children, Brian (Holly) Storrer of Medford, OR and Bobbianne (Lee) Grant of Oldsmar, FL; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and brother Van Echler of Montpelier.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle, granddaughter Megan Grant, grandson Joseph Grant, and brother William Echler.

A graveside service for Joyce and husband Lyle will be held at Riverside Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Presbyterian Church or the Montpelier Area Foundation Alumni Scholarship fund.

