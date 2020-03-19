Arthur Garrow (1935-2020)

Arthur J. Garrow, age 84, passed away on March 18, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 26, 1935, in Fayette, OH, to John J. and Catherine (Keefer) Garrow. He married Audrey Evans on May 7, 1955, in Fulton County and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2006. Arthur was a self-employed farmer and enjoyed horses.

Arthur is survived by his children, Carolyn (Larry) Hamman, John (Laura) Garrow, Anita King, Kathy Fausey, Julie Garrow, Alan (Nancy) Garrow, and Andrew Garrow (Penny); one brother, Edward (Wilma) Garrow; one sister, Carolyn (Terry) Waltz; 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Audrey, Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Joshua Hamman.

The family would like to give special thanks to dad’s caregivers and Heartland Hospice for helping them through this difficult time.

According to Arthur’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Arthur will take place at Morenci Church of the Nazarene at a later date. Pastor Dusty Pauken will officiate.

Memorial contributions in honor of Arthur can be made to Heartland Hospice or the Alzhemiers Association. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.