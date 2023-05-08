Arthur “Joe” Sutton (1944-2023)

Arthur J. “Joe” Sutton, age 79 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

He was born February 11, 1944, in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Joseph and Esther (Porter) Sutton, and married Hilda College on May 4, 1991 and she survives.

Joe loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking his bride, children and grandchildren out to eat.

Joe was big Steelers and Michigan fan, and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda; four children, Rob (Stephanie) Sutton, Toni (Jim) Ballin, Tami (Dustin) DeWitt and Tiffani (Mike) Swartzfager; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Sutton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

