Ashley Thomas (1987 – 2025)

(2006 Graduate Of Edon High School)

Ashley Marie Thomas, 37 of Williams Center, Ohio, passed away on June 7, 2025 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio as the result of a tragic automobile accident.

Ashley was born on November 1, 1987 in Bryan to Dale and Lorraine (Hendricks) Mock. She married Josh Thomas on December 23, 2021, in West Unity, Ohio. He survives.

Ashley graduated from Edon High School in 2006. During high school, Ashley was a cheerleader. She was in track and field and beat the record for pole vaulting. She was also active in FFA. She played the trumpet in the marching band and concert band.

After graduation, she attended Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio and received her LPN. Later Ashley attended Rhodes State College and received her registered nursing degree. She worked at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier as an LPN from 2009-2011.

Ashley expanded her skills as a nurse at CHWC in Bryan from 2011 until 2024 working in every nursing department, but surgery was her favorite place to work. She was on assignment as a traveling nurse for Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio before her accident.

Ashley enjoyed hiking at Hocking Hills and Lake La Su An. She was an explorer and loved traveling to Aruba, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Snorkeling was one of her favorite activities.

Ashley loved her family, and she made every moment count. She adored being a girl mom, and having girls’ days with her daughters was routine.

She is survived by her husband; her parents; her three daughters, Karmin (Kaiden Feeney) Thomas of Defiance, Kaylynn Fitzenrider, and Quinn Thomas; her sister, Amy (Josh) King of Edon, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Dominic Marino of Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Sidney King, Bailey King, Jalen Gomez (Brittany Martir) of Bryan, Kyla (Edward Brandon) Gomez of Bryan, Shawntia Wagner of West Unity, Pierson Harmon, Annette Wagner, Eve Wagner, Jolene Houck, Ellie Houck, Zeke Houck, Olivia Houck; grandmother, Irma Mock of Montpelier; sisters-in-law, Leticia (Jason) Gomez of Bryan, Shirley (Adam) Wagner of West Unity, Jamie (Elijah) Houck of Middletown; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by; grandmother, Barbara Gallant; grandfather, Gerald Mock, aunt, Larken Shimp, cousin, Ryan Greathouse.

Visitation for Ashley will be on June 11th from 4 PM – 7 PM at New Hope Community Church in Bryan, Ohio, and on June 12th from 4 PM – 6 PM with a celebration of life service following visitation at 6 PM at the church with celebrant Shirley Wagner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please write all memorial contributions to Short Funeral Home in support of her immediate family.