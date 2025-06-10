Sharon Shindledecker (1943 – 2025)

(Member Of Stryker United Methodist Church)

Sharon Kay Shindledecker, age 82, of Stryker, passed away at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance with her family by her side on Friday afternoon, June 6, 2025. She was born on January 13, 1943 to Carl F. and Helen H. (Walden) Erb in Wauseon, Ohio.

Prior to her retirement she had worked at Strydel Inc. for 37 years. She then went to Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Stryker and worked there for 20 years.

While at Quadco, she thoroughly enjoyed the community and camaraderie with co-workers which became like family to her.

Sharon was a lifelong member of Stryker United Methodist Church where she taught Nursery and Sunday School and Junior Church for years.

While being a faithful and devoted member of Stryker United Methodist Church, she held several positions within the church and was involved in various groups such as Helen Bell’s luncheon crew, Apple Dumpling Fundraiser, former Past President of the Church Board and devoted many hours to the betterment of the church just to name a few.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wendy (Connie) Shindledecker, Tad (Susan) Shindledecker and Mark (Clarissa) Shindledecker; seven grandchildren, Anna, Jonathan, Taylor, Emma, Alyssa, Sean (Kaitlyn) and Dean; six great-grandchildren, Aurora, Arlo, Violet, Isabella, Jaxson and Jade.

She was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Helen Erb; grandparents, Nellie and Harvey Walden; Delmer and Elizabeth Erb and brother, Richard Erb.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Stryker United Methodist Church, 301 Cherry St., Stryker, OH 43557. Her Funeral Service will be at Noon in the church with Rev. Nico Kinner officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to Stryker United Methodist Church or to Quadco Rehabilitation Center.