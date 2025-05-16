Audrey Tingley (1926 – 2025)

(1944 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Audrey A. Tingley, 98, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at her home in Montpelier.

She was born on November 6, 1926 in Bryan to Harry M. and Flava (Miller) Welden.

Audrey graduated from Montpelier High School in 1944 and three years later married JB Tingley and he preceded her in death in July of 2009.

Audrey spent many years living and farming with JB on the family farm in Northwest Township. Later, after her children were grown, she went to work for nearly 15 years at Kustom Fit in Pioneer where she started on the cutting and sewing table and would eventually be the supervisor of the department.

In Audrey’s spare time she enjoyed fishing, especially eating them, embroidery work and making and sewing clothing.

She had a great love of the Lord and has been a life member of West Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church. For nearly 80 years played the piano and sometimes the organ for church services.

Audrey was also on the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary and was a lifelong member of the Northwest Grange and Ohio Farm Bureau.

She is survived by five children; Marjorie (Tom) Reinsch of Fremont, Indiana, Melvin (Patricia) Tingley of Edon, Jay B (Betty) Tingley of Stryker, Mark (Gail) Tingley of Fremont, Indiana and Mary Jo (Mark) Morton of Hudson, Indiana; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Edwin Welden.

Visitation for Audrey will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 9:30 am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier and a memorial service will follow at 11 am at West Bethesda Church in Montpelier with Reverend Tawee Layraman to officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to the West Bethesda Presbyterian Church or Meals on Wheels of Williams County. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com