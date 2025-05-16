Cheryl McKibben (1969 – 2025)

(Member Of Edon United Methodist Church)

Cheryl Lynn McKibben, also known as “Harold”, age 55, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 13, 2025 at Majestic Care of Bryan.

Cheryl was born October 08, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Margaret Marie March. She was a 1987 graduate of Edon High School and four County Vocational School where she studied secretarial career.

She was employed at a Vitamin factory in West Unity, Ohio following graduation for several years. She also was employed as a telemarketer in Toledo.

She was a member of Edon United Methodist Church, Montpelier Eagles and enjoyed home and crafts, knitting and crocheting.

Cheryl’s survived by her dear friend, Stephanie Miller of Bryan, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother, her aunt, Linda March and her grandmother, Athena Cross.

Honoring Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society.