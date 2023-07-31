BAHEC Awards Six Scholarships Totaling $7,500

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Pictured above is Rachel Froelich, BAHEC Executive Director, with scholarship recipients Elizabeth Fritsch (left) and Allison Boyer. Not pictured are Austin Harding, Melissa Miller, Kathryn Taylor, and Taylor Weigle.

This year the Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC) awarded six scholarships totaling $7,500 to recipients Allison Boyer –Doctorate of Medicine at The University of Toledo, Elizabeth Fritsch-Doctor of Optometry at The Illinois College of Optometry, Austin Harding-Speech Language Pathology at The University of Washington, Melissa Miller-Occupational Therapy at Eastern Michigan University, Kathryn Taylor-Masters of Physician Assistant at The University of Saint Francis, and Taylor Weigle-Masters of Public Health at Ohio University.

Congratulations to the BAHEC scholarship recipients!