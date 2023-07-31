John Lee (1967 – 2023)

(1986 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

John P. Lee, 55, of Grabill, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

John was born November 11, 1967 in Angola, Indiana, the son of LeRoy E. and Norma J. “Jean” (Balzer) Lee. He was a 1986 graduate of Bryan High School and received his Bachelor of History degree from Miami (Ohio) University.

John was currently a machine operator at Lippert Components in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and previously worked at FXI in Auburn, Indiana, and as the restaurant and bar manager at Attractions in Oxford, Ohio. John was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially rooting for the University of Michigan Wolverines, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

John was a dog and cat lover, and loved spending time with his chocolate lab, Rue.

John is survived by his son, Jayce (Kaitlin Fisher) Maple of Oxford, Ohio; sister, Beth O’Brien of Fort Wayne, Indiana, three nieces, Nicole Kepler of Grabill, Indiana, Ashley Heber of Antwerp, Ohio, and Katie O’Brien of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a nephew, Michael O’Brien of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and several great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim Lee and Michael Lee.

Visitation for John P. Lee will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 4:00 P.M. with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Allen County SPCA, 4914 South Hanna Street Fort Wayne, Indiana 46806.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.