Barbara Avina (1940 – 2024)

(Formerly Employed By Bryan City Schools)

Barbara Ann Avina, 83, passed away Friday, March, 15, 2024, at her home surrounded by her husband, family and friends.

She was born July 25, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio to Ruth Ann Kinner. Barbara graduated from Waldron High School, Waldron, Michigan in 1958.

Barbara was united in marriage to David B. Avina on May 2, 1981, at Sauder Village, Archbold, Ohio, in the School House.

She was employed over the years at Challenge Cook, Bryan City Schools and was self-employed with her husband at their business, Reflections by David, until her retirement.

Barbara loved their extensive travels, an avid pet lover, enjoyed cooking, loved water skiing and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David, of 42 years; one brother, Richard (Susie) Reed; one daughter, Julie (Dennis) Curry; three stepsons, David Avina, Jeff (Nancy) Avina and Joseph Avina; also six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty (James) Brown; and one brother, James Reed.

Funeral Services for Barbara will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2024, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with visitation one hour prior to services. Her brother-in-law, Deacon Phil Avina, will officiate. Burial will follow at West Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorials are requested to: Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.

To leave expressions of sympathy please visit: hejohnsonfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home – Angola, Indiana.