Dalene Whitaker (1961 – 2024)

Dalene Mae Whitaker, age 62 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon, Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2024. Dalene was born June 13, 1961 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Dallas Burr and Faylene Rose (Slaninka) Whitaker.

Dalene worked as a chef for several restaurants in Fulton County. She enjoyed doing word puzzles and drawing. Dalene never met a stranger; she enjoyed having conversations with anybody she would encounter.

She volunteered for the Fulton County Board of Elections working at the voting booths. Most of all she was very family oriented, always looking out for her children, Tory, and Job.

Dalene is survived by her daughter, Tory Myles; son, Job Snell; brothers, Aaron Markey, and Allen Markey; sister, Sheila Whitaker and grandson, Micah Myles.

Besides her parents, Dalene was preceded in death by her brothers, Troy Whitaker and Dallas Whitaker, Jr., stepfather, Roger Markey and great-grandmother, Norma-Dean “Deana” Runyon.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Delta Public Library.

