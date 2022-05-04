Virginia “Jiggs” Rhoades (1922-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Virginia E. “Jiggs” Rhoades, 99, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. She was born on October 10, 1922 in Fulton, County to Alfred F. and Alta (Garber) Nofziger.

Jiggs graduated from Stryker High School in 1940. On January 11, 1941 she married George Rhoades, Jr. in Reno, NV and he preceded her in death in March of 1987.

Jiggs retired from the Ohio Turnpike Commission in 1988 after 13 years of working as a toll collector. She also worked as a packer for Hayes-Albion 50 Division in Bryan for 25 years.

Jiggs was a member of New Hope Community Church in Bryan. She had a deep love for her family and was a life long Cleveland Indians Fan.

She is survived by her children, Timothy (Donna) Rhoades of Montpelier, Ohio, Todd (Dawn) Rhoades of Bryan, Ohio and Tina (Lowell) Bavin of West Unity, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and siblings William Nofziger of Montpelier and Marie Armstrong of Leesburg, FL.

Jiggs was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; son Terry Rhoades; five brothers, Robert, Lauren “Pete,” Mervin “Jake,” James and Dwight Nofziger; and five sisters, Infant twins Mary and Lydia, Betty Bechtol, Helen Quisenberry and Phyllis Vergith.

Visitation for Jiggs will be held on Thursday, May 5th from 10am -12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Thursday at 12pm at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nichols to officiate. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com