Barbara Chapman (1938 – 2025)

(Belonged To Stryker United Brethren Church)

Barbara Ann Chapman, age 87, passed away on July 21, 2025, at the CHP Inpatient Hospice facility in Defiance. Barbara spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Barbara was born on February 13, 1938, in Ellwood City, PA, to the late Cassius Earl and Opal Irene (Lutz) Honneffer. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School.

On November 15, 1957, she married the love of her life, Leonard Chapman, who preceded her in death in 2024. Leonard and Barbara were active members of the Stryker United Brethren Church. Barbara was a collector of teapots and cups.

She and the family would go camping often. She enjoyed nature and walking in the woods, where the family would bird watch and listen to bird songs. She enjoyed flowers, and the butterflies that accompanied them. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving Barbara is her son, William “Butch” (Adria) Chapman; daughter, Crissi (David) Stuckey; grandchildren, Bryana, Caleb (Rebekah), Benjamin (Kasie), Ruthann, and Lynne (Branden); 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Michael Honneffer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, and parents.

Visitation for Barbara will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Stryker United Brethren Church (104 E. Short St. Stryker, Ohio 43557) at 11am, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at the Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church or Kajiado Children’s Home in Kenya, Africa.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Chapman family.