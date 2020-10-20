Barbara Dietsch (1937-2020)

Barbara J. Dietsch, 83, of Montpelier passed away Sunday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home. She was born on September 25, 1937 in Montpelier to Doran W. and Arvilla L. (Whitney) Bavin. Barb graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955.

She married Frank Dietsch on October 30, 1955 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death in September 2004.

Barb was a Williams County EMT for 20 years, and was the Chief EMT for five of those years. In 1990 she became a member of the CHWC Montpelier Auxiliary, and was a board member for many years. She was an avid bowler, started bowling on leagues at NeCo Lanes in 1962. Barb was an OSU Master Gardener.

She is survived by her children, Roger (Trudy) Dietsch, Eric (Jamie) Dietsch and Debra (Jeff) Wiles, all of Montpelier; grandchildren Kimberly Grubb, Christina Custer, Erin Dietsch, Mikel Dietsch, Evan Dietsch, Elaine Krupp, Shirley Bowen, Terry Loveless and Ron Hoage; great grandchildren Bronson Sines, Austin Grubb, Brayden Custer, Alyssa Custer, Emma Custer, Zoey Dietsch, Landyn Dietsch, Kinley Dietsch, Brody Dietsch and Whitney Dietsch; and great-great grandchild Maligha Grubb. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and son Donald Dietsch in 2014.

Visitation for Barb will be on Wednesday, October 21st from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Father Todd Dominique to officiate.

Those wishing to attend are asked to abide by the Governors recommended social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged. Memorial contributions may be given to CHP – Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.