Richard “Dick” Lockwood (1936-2020)

Richard (Dick) J. Lockwood, age 84, of Angola, IN, passed away at his home on October 16, 2020. He was born February 7, 1936, in Morenci, MI, to Samuel and Luella (Spohr) Lockwood.

He married the love of his life, Joan Lockwood, on August 10, 1957, in Angola, IN and they shared 62 happy years of marriage. Although he will be sadly missed, it gives the family some solace to know that they are now peacefully together to spend their eternal life together.

Dick attended school in Morenci, Michigan and worked 35 years at Dinner Bell in Archbold until the plant closure. He was the proprietor of the Lake Seneca Store and Restaurant until the early 1990’s and retired from his lawn mowing business in 2010. He was an NRA Endowment Life member and a loyal fan of University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football.

A proud father and grandfather, he is survived by sons, Lynn (Kelly Noragon) Lockwood and Richard J. (Sue) Lockwood, II and Goddaughter, Jeanette (Frank) Hull. Grandchildren, Richard J. (Courtney) Lockwood, III, Kristle Lockwood, and Travis (Corilynne) Lockwood, Justice Mathern, Josh (Leticia) Mathern, Jason (Kristina) Mathern, Jonah Mathern and God-grandchildren; Ashley (Marty) Thorp and Heather (Jacob) Swager. Great-grandchildren, Kaiden Zachary and Max Lockwood, Brody and Gavin Thorp, Kail, Azlyn and Riker Swager and brothers and sisters; Wilma Huff, Samuel (Carolyn) Lockwood, Karen (Tom) Miller, Rusty (Carolyn) Lockwood, Beverly (Alvin) Weber and brother-in-law, Dean (Raquel) Austin, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to his niece Joanne Keller and her husband Weldon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Joan on Jan 19, 2020, a son, Lance Lockwood in 1978; and a brothers, Harold Lockwood, Ken Lockwood, Merle Lockwood, and sisters; Lucille Ferguson and Barb Hassenzahl.

According to Dick’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place and announced at a later date.

Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Dick can be made to Heartland Hospice of Ft. Wayne, IN, or a charity of the donor's choice.