Barbara Kreischer (1930-2020)

Barbara J. Kreischer, 89, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday afternoon at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

She was born on February 17, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Maurice and Berdena M. (McClish) Crosley. On July 13, 1946 Barb married Harold “Lefty” L. Kreischer and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Barb was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She was also a member of the Montpelier Eagles Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Montpelier Women of the Moose #270.

Barb graduated from Four County Joint Vocational School in Archbold in February 1974 as the first woman in Williams County to complete Police training. In 1987 she retired from the Montpelier Police Department after 15 years.

Her duties included reading parking meters, keeping records and files before being advanced to Patrolman First Class. Her last two years she was the Head Communications Officer.

She is survived by her sons Richard (Vicki) Kreischer of Montpelier and Lee J. (Sandy) Kreischer of West Unity; daughter Monica Hale of Montpelier; six grandchildren, Heidi Jo, Resha May, Tony, Kyra Sue, Richard Jr. and Justin; nineteen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; two step grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, two step fathers Junior Stauffer and Rolland Kline, husband Lefty and infant daughter Marcia Ann (January 1947).

Visitation for Barb will be on Friday, January 24th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Beniah Harris to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montpelier Friends of the Park- Public Pool.To send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral section.