Katie Crist (1976-2020)

Katie Lyn Crist, age 43 years, of Fremont, IN, passed away suddenly Monday evening, January 20, 2020, in her home. She was born October 10, 1976 at Wauseon, the daughter of Leonard and Gene (Whitman) Burkholder.

A 1995 graduate of Archbold High School, she received her bachelor’s degree from BGSU, and married Rich Crist on April 4, 1997. A resident of the Fremont area 13 years, she was a corrections officer at CCNO.

She enjoyed walking, reading, gardening, singing in the church choir and was a fan of the Red Wings. She was a member of the Fremont United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Rich; a daughter Liz Crist of Fremont, IN; her father Leonard Burkholder of Archbold; her mother Gene (Mark) Richer of Lakewood, CO; two sisters, Lisa (Jeremy) Espinoza of Archbold and Kayla Richer of Lakewood, CO.

Services will be held on Friday at 7:30 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, OH with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating. Private interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call in the funeral home from 5 – 8 PM on Friday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to the Steuben County Humane Society.