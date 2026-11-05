Barbara L. LaCombe (1945 – 2026)

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(Rural Pioneer Resident) Barbara L. LaCombe, 81, of rural Pioneer, passed away peacefully at Evergreen Healthcare Center surrounded by family on November 4, 2026. Barb, also known as “Boogie,” was born on March 9, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to August J. and Teresa M. (Roberts) Uecker.

Barb graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne in 1963 and went on to graduate from Fort Wayne Beauty College. On October 2, 1965, she married the love of her life, Alan F. LaCombe, and together they spent 61 years building a life full of love, laughter and cherished memories.

Barb worked for the North Central School District as a teacher’s aide, beginning her career at Kunkle School, before retiring in 2010. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier and was very involved with the Williams County Meals on Wheels program. Barb enjoyed many things in life. Flowers and “digging in the dirt” as she would say, along with travel were some of her favorite pastimes. But most of all, Barb loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 61 years, Alan F. LaCombe; four children, Steven T. LaCombe (Rhonda) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Kimberly A. (Jason) ElRite of Carmel, Indiana, Kristin R. LaCombe (Mike) of Brevard, North Carolina and Joseph M. (Kristy) LaCombe of Fishers, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Rita Gloer of Fremont, Ohio, Teresa Lucas of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and Betsy Uecker of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan J. LaCombe in 1988; daughter, Amy L. LaCombe in 2025; great granddaughter, Ocean in 2021; and siblings, Mary Dague, Francis “Bud” Uecker, Don Uecker, James “Chick” Uecker, Dolores “Dodie” Schuler, Rose Marie Uecker, and Clare (Thomas) Powell.

Visitation for Barb will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. A Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at the church with Father Sahaya Clement to officiate. Barb will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Those wishing to make a donation are encouraged to give to Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society. The LaCombe family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Evergreen for their care over the past 4 years while Barb was there; as well as the support and assistance provided by Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.