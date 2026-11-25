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Liberty Inn Co-Owner & Walmart Employee Shirley (Raker) Sager, 90, of Delta, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Sept. 6, 1936, to Clyde and Florence (Hines) Raker, Shirley was one of eight children.

On Sept. 10, 1955, she married Burl E. Sager. Together, they shared nearly 71 years of marriage and raised four children.

Shirley and Burl owned and operated the Liberty Inn in Liberty Center for several years. She later spent more than two decades working at Walmart in Napoleon, retiring in her 80s. Shirley was also a woman of many talents. She played the piano and accordion, could yodel with the best of them, enjoyed belly dancing, and even spent time as a cheerleader for the Old-Timers.

Family was always at the center of Shirley’s world. She was the one making breakfast, preparing holiday dinners, and making sure everyone had what they needed. She was her grandchildren’s biggest fan, taking as much joy in their lives as they did. She made ordinary days special and never asked for anything in return. Shirley was rarely in front of the camera, preferring to stay out of the spotlight, even though she was so often the reason everyone had gathered in the first place.

Shirley is survived by her children, Terry Sager, Scott Sager and Jody Sager; her siblings, Don Raker, Dick Raker, Bette Hinkle, Pat Gype and Carol Staugler; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Sager; her son, Brad Sager; her granddaughter, Ashley Sager; her parents, Clyde and Florence Raker; and her siblings, Dianne Baxter and James Raker.

Shirley leaves behind more than memories. She leaves behind generations of people who were loved, encouraged, comforted and cared for because of her. Her gentle spirit, generous heart and unconditional love will live on in the family she cherished so deeply.

She will be missed beyond words, but the love she gave will remain forever.

Memorial information will be announced by the family.

The obituary for Shirley was lovingly prepared by her family.