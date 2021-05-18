Ronnie Sawyers, Sr. (1948-2021)

Ronnie F. Sawyers, Sr., age 72, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021.

Ronnie was born August 12, 1948 in Nevisdale, Kentucky to Arie and Ruby (Powers) Sawyers. He served in the United State Army from 1968 to 1970, and was recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter ribbon.

On August 2, 1979, Ronnie married the love of his life, Henrietta Lawson.

Ronnie found comfort in reading bible verses and took pride in everything he did. He loved the simple things in life, like walks with Henrietta, watching fish around the pond, sitting on a bench in Grand Rapids along the Maumee River, or home mowing the lawn.

He also was an avid card player, gun collector, and enjoyed looking at old cars with his daughter, Amanda.

Ronnie is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 41 years, Henrietta; son, Ronnie F. Sawyers, Jr. (Angie); daughters, Tracy Williams (Scott Dressel) and Amanda Sawyers; grandchildren, Charlie Sawyers, Alicia Sawyers, Conner Sawyers and Ronnie F. Sawyers, III; sisters, Sherry Mays and Carolyn (Charles) Wilson; sister-in-law, Tammy Lawson; as well as many nieces and nephews, and his four-legged companion, Duke.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtis Sawyers; brothers, Karl Sawyers and Ray Sawyers and sister, Sue Sawyers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 18th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Timothy Rabara officiating. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ronnie-sawyers-funeral-cost?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com