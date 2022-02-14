Barbara Sattler (1937-2022)

Facebook

Barbara Sue (Mohler) Sattler, age 84, of Lyons Ohio, made her journey to the arms of her husband Jim and her son Tracy, along with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Sue was born on July 26, 1937 to Adrian and Edna Mohler of Liberty Center Ohio. She met and married the love of her life Sept 22, 1956.

She worked as a nurse at FCHC, where she retired in December of 2009 after 33 years of service as a Nurse.

Sue was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Church, members of the Lyons VFW, American Legion and The CWV post #306 Auxiliary.

She loved traveling, playing cards, scrapbooking, and painting.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Steve) Robison; daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Mark) Reis; grandchildren, Heidi Henson, Brittany (Javier) Ibarra, Mackenzie Robison, Paula, Vickie, and Jamie Sattler ; great-grandchildren, Marriah, Braylen, Kierra, Izaiah, Bennett, Bliss, Taris, Elijah and Titan; sister, Pricilla (Pix) Schmidt of Chicago, brothers, Scott (Peggy) Mohler of Cincinnati and Tom (Patsy) Mohler of Liberty Center; and special close friends, Pat and Patsy Dowling and Teresa Farnsel.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, Tracy; great- granddaughter, Hollis Henson, and a sister, Janice.

Visitation for Sue will be held Thursday, February 17th from 3 to 7 at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can me made to the family (Renee Robison).

**Very special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially her nurse, Lisa Shultz, who provided her with the utmost care, and compassion! Our hearts are truly grateful.

Thanks to the aids who where also there and kept her company. Another special thanks to Hands of Grace in Delta for taking care of my mother while she attended adult day care.