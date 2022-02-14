Robin Eberly (1968-2022)

Facebook

Robin Elaine Eberly, 53, of Findlay died at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 21, 1968 in Morenci, Michigan to Robert and Dorma (Rettle) Eberly.

Her father Robert and step-mother Edith survives in Montpelier, Ohio, and her mother Dorma survives in Fayette, Ohio.

Robin is survived by her daughter, Cheyenne Egbert and granddog Cash of Findlay; as well as her life partner, Andrew John Schalk of Findlay. She is also survived by her siblings: Ryan Eberly, Tammy (Steve) Mynhier, Dianna Coolman, Christine (Bob) Hooks, and Barbara (Patrick) Downing; and many nieces and nephews.

Robin was a homemaker and babysitter, and was employed at Whirlpool for over 10 years. She was a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church.

A visitation will be held from 1-3PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue Findlay, Ohio followed by Celebration of Life service, beginning at 3PM with Fr. Adam Hertzfeld officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project by visiting https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by mail: P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

