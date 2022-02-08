Barbara Steffes (1945-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Barbara A. Steffes, age 76, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 11:54 P.M. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan.

She was a graduate of West Tech High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and had been employed in shipping at Edgerton Forge in Edgerton, Ohio, for twenty-nine years and had also worked for various other factories throughout the years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio. Barbara was a devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was affectionately called “Nana” by the grandchildren.

Barbara A. Steffes was born on August 24, 1945, in Cleveland, the daughter of Joseph and Antoinette (Tedesco) Vince.

She married her husband of over fifty years, Samuel J. Steffes, on June 14, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, James Basil Steffes, of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Rachel Elizabeth Kaylor, of Edon; four granddaughters, Emily, Hannah (and fiancé, Heath Brown), Allison and Ashley Kaylor; one sister, Josephine (Tom) Casterline, of Parma, Ohio; and one brother, Dino (Barbara) Vince, of North Olmstead, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. with Reverend Fred Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to he Walz Park Playground Project in care of the Village of Edon.