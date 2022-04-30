Barbara Vollmer (1932-2022)

Facebook

Barbara A. Vollmer, age 89, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:45 A.M. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton after and extended illness.

Mrs. Vollmer was a graduate of Garrett High School and was a devoted homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton. She loved to crochet, watch people fish around the pond and the wildlife around the farm.

Barbara A. Vollmer was born on May 5, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Iver A. and Lanora (Hurd ) Treesh.

She married Russell Buchs, in November 1954, and he preceded her in death in 1960. She then married Eugene Vollmer on August 20, 1966, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Steven D. (Brenda) Buchs, of Jewell, Ohio, and David W. (Cheri) Vollmer, of Edgerton; two daughters, Bonnie K. (Gordon) Underwood, of Bryan, Ohio, and Sandi J. (John) Hurd, of Nelsonville, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Keith (Deb) Treesh, of Auburn, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Buchs; and her brothers Marvin, Gary, Tom and Roger Treesh.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Edgerton with Pastor Daniel Broaddus officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are requested to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Community Health Professionals Hospice Care.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.