Sharon Marihugh (1952-2022)

Sharon M. Marihugh, 69, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Montpelier.

She was born on August 17, 1952 in Montpelier to Ernest L. and Viola M. (Price) Tressler.

Sharon graduated from Montpelier High School and on September 18, 1971 she married Clarence “Ike” H. Marihugh.

They were married for 47 years until his passing on October 11, 2018.

Sharon was a seasonal camper at Loveberry’s Funny Farm Campgrounds in Pioneer for over 20 years and also enjoyed scrapbooking.

At one time she was a volunteer at Sarah’s House in Bryan and for approximately 10 years worked for Potter’s Inc. in Bryan.

She is survived by two children, Misty (Andrew) Eberhardt and James (Johanna) Marihugh both of Montpelier; four grandchildren Benjamin (Michayla) Harrison, Kevin Harrison, Alexis Marihugh and Ethan Marihugh; three great grandchildren Ashlynn, Arianah and Annabelle Harrison; a brother LaVern “Bernie” (Karen) Tressler of Montpelier; a sister Linda (Michael) Gray of Montpelier; a sister in-law Donna (James) Jones of Ayersville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence, two sisters Sandra Church and Teresa O’Neal and an infant brother Ronald Tressler.

A time to receive friends will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 12-3 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be held on Monday at 11 am at the funeral home with Andrew Miller to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations in memory of Sharon can be directed to the Bryan Am Vets #54 “Project Dignity.” Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com