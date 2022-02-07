Barbara Vos (1932-2022)

Facebook

Barbara A. (Slagh) Vos, age 89, went Home on February 5, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1932 in Holland, MI.

On April 13, 1957, Barbara married Robert “Bob” Vos, who survives her. They were married 64 years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bob, and their 2 children; Kathy (Bill) Crawford of Torrance, CA, and Deb (Dave) Nafziger of Archbold, OH; 7 grandchildren, Dave Crawford, Alison Crawford, Betsy Crawford, Mike (Emily) Nafziger, Steve (Abbey) Nafziger, Sonson Nafziger, and Chaina Nafziger; 3 great-grandchildren, Owen Nafziger, Penny Nafziger, and Jaylin Nafziger. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Lynne (Jim) Bekkering.

Barbara received her teaching degree from Hope College (Holland, MI) and taught first grade until she became a full-time homemaker and volunteer.

Over the years she volunteered and served in P.E.O., Frederick Meijer Gardens, Hospice of MI Flower Program, Warm-Up America, Goodwill, Bronson Hospital Auxiliary Member, just to name a few.

She felt volunteering was more satisfying than a job that pays. She was also involved in numerous Bible studies over the years. In 2017, Barbara and Bob moved to Archbold and attended St. John’s Christian Church.

Barbara will always be remembered for being a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Her life of faith, serving God by serving others, loving those less fortunate, and using her talents and gifts to encourage others is her legacy.

A memorial service for Barbara will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11am at the St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. A private burial service will take place at Pettisville Cemetery. A time of sharing memories and fellowship will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Mission 318, CHP Hospice, or the church of the donor’s choice.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Vos family.

The obituary for Barbara was lovingly prepared by her family.