Frieda “Diane” Grimes” (1946 – 2025)

Frieda “Diane” Grimes, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center.

Diane was an assembler at several area factories during her working carrier. She was a member of the Eagles, VFW and AmVets in Defiance. She loved playing cards with her friends.

She was born on December 4, 1946, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Thayer) Eberle. Diane was a graduate of Holgate High School.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Dawn Grimes, of Montpelier; sons, Jeff Grimes, of Napoleon and Russell Grimes, of Defiance; 9 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Robin (Bob) Mansfield, of Holgate and brother, Bob Eberle, of Florida, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and a brother.

A gathering to celebrate Diane’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 from 1:00 to 3:00 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials in honor of Diane may be given to the Defiance AmVets Post 1991, 1795 Spruce St., Defiance, OH 43512.