Barbara Watkins (1960-2022)

Barbara A. Watkins, age 62, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home.

Barbara had recently retired from Williams County 911 as a dispatcher after 31 years of service.

She had been a dispatcher for Montpelier Police Department prior to moving to the county system.

Barb raised horses and in her younger years enjoyed rodeo and barrel racing. She enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Barbara was born on December 8, 1960, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Franklin F. and A. Virginia (Holloway) Lantz, Sr.

She married Paul D. Watkins at Hillcrest Golf Course and he survives.

Barb is also survived by her son, Benjamin (Angela) Miller, of Bryan; daughter, Brandi Spicer, of Toledo; step children, Nathan Watkins, of Stryker and Nichole Watkins, of Bowling Green; 4 grandchildren, Madison and Brady Foth, of Bryan and Alexa and Aiden Watkins, of Stryker and brothers, Jon (Dee) Lantz, of Montpelier and Frank (Peggy) Lantz, Jr., of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Barb’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. A private celebration of Barb’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

