James Waterston (1946-2022)

James A. Waterston, 76, of Pioneer passed away at his home on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

He was born in Montpelier on June 17, 1946 to Gerald W. and Vivienne E. (Steyer) Waterston.

Jim graduated from Montpelier High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines.

He was a proud Bridgewater Township Farmer. Jim was self-employed with Pioneer Excavating and J & J Pines.

He was a member of the Farm Bureau, a maple syrup producer, a former 4-H Advisor, and was involved with the Pioneer Lions Club, and will be remembered as a hard worker. Jim loved his sons and family very much.

Jim is survived by his sons John (Ashley) Waterston of Montpelier and Andrew Waterston of Bryan, three grandchildren, Nanci, Emerlyn and Aubrey; and sister Nancy Rial of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Nancy, second wife Joyce and brother Bill Waterston.

Visitation for Jim will be on Friday, December 30th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Jim will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

