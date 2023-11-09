Barry Forbes (1951 – 2023)

(1970 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Barry L. Forbes, age 72, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at his home. Barry retired from Bard Manufacturing as a forklift driver and janitor with over 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Stryker Sportsman’s Club, Bryan Moose Lodge, Eagles Aerie, YMCA, and New Life Worship Center where he was active in many church activities.

It was said that he was the most giving gentleman you would ever meet. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering, going to auctions, and collecting stuff of all kinds.

Barry was a member of the Boy Scouts, FFA and 4-H in his youth. He was a volunteer fireman with the Bryan and Stryker departments over the years and was a lifeguard at the YMCA.

Barry L. Forbes was born on March 21, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Ervin L. and Donna M. (Hesrick) Forbes. He was a 1970 graduate of Bryan High School.

Barry is survived by his stepson, Nathan (Heather Bower) Carlin, of Bryan; stepdaughter, Tiffany Johnson, of West Unity; step granddaughters, Ashlynn, Amber and Addison; mother, Donna Forbes, of Bryan; brothers, Terry Forbes, of West Unity and John (Renee Criswell) Forbes, of Stryker; sister, Jane (Michael) Woolace, of Stryker; niece, Mandy (Nicholas) Garman and two nephews, Matt and Jeremiah Forbes. He was preceded in death by his father and a niece, Niki Forbes.

Visitation for Barry will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street. A celebration of Barry’s life will begin immediately following with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating.

The family requests donations in Barry’s memory to New Life Worship Center. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.