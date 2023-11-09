Bernard “Barney” Beavers (1929 – 2023)

(Building Supervisor For Bryan Middle School)

Veteran

Bernard “Barney” L. Beavers, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Mr. Beavers was the owner of the former Beavers Construction and later worked as Building Supervisor of the Middle School for Bryan City Schools.

Barney was a US Army veteran of the Korean War where he served in the 79th Engineer Battalion. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Men, the food pantry and the dresser building group that he helped found.

Barney was also a member of the Bryan Moose 1064, Bryan American Legion Post 284, Bryan VFW Post 2489 and was active on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission for many years.

He enjoyed golfing, was a self-taught woodworker and wood carver in his spare time. Barney was very attentive to his family making time for his grandchildren to attend their games and activities as well as all their school graduations.

Bernard L. Beavers was born on April 17, 1929, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Dale C. and Dorothy E. (Bratton) Beavers. Barney was a graduate of Bryan High School and attended Miami University where he played football. He married Jo Anne Fuller on April 24, 1954 in Angola, Indiana and she survives.

Barney is also survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Weitthoff, of Westerville, Ohio, Chris (James) McDougald, of Centennial, Colorado and Deb (Brad) Stanfield, of Bryan; 8 granddaughters, Kelley (Brian) Paul, of Cincinnati, Tracy (Jeff) Gilkey, of Pickerington, Ohio, Jessica Weitthoff and Megan Weitthoff, both of Westerville, Shannon (DJ Guilford) Melton and Heather (Mike) Shadbolt, both of Bryan and Lara McDougald and Claire McDougald, both of Denver, Colorado and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jeanette Boberg.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A private family service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the combined Bryan American Legion and VFW Posts Honor Detail and the US Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Wesley United Methodist Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.