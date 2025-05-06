Belinda Dailey (1962 – 2025)

(1981 Graduate Of Gorham-Fayette High School)

Belinda M. Dailey, age 62, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025. She was born on June 28, 1962 to Jack and Alberta (Watters) Bradley in Hudson, Michigan.

Belinda graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1981. Belinda worked for Sauder Woodworking for 34 years.

Belinda enjoyed going thrift shopping and couldn’t drive past a Chinese buffet without stopping. Even with her love of buffets, she never seemed to gain a pound! Belinda loved taking her son camping when he was young and listening to the live bands.

Later in life, Belinda met the love of her life Randy Dailey. These two wed on April 1, 2010. Together they raised two yappy chihuahuas, Goldie and Ginger. They both loved these dogs and made sure they always had a warm lap and basket of toys.

Belinda enjoyed going to get her hair done. Her niece Jenny was always thrilled to have her in the chair, and so was Belinda. Belinda always joked about Jenny being her daughter because they looked so much alike.

Belinda was always ready for a good joke and a laugh. Many of these laughs came from her grandchildren. It was hard for her to get her phone out in time to get a picture because she would be laughing at what they were doing. If there is one thing Belinda should be remembered for is her amazing love and joy she had for being a grandmother.

Belinda is survived by her son, Bradley (Amy) Merillat; grandchildren Katherine, William, and Elias Merillat; siblings, Ellen (Dan) Shock, Coe Bradley, and Annette Bradley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy, her parents, and her two beloved dogs, Ginger and Goldie.

Friends may gather with the family on Friday, May 9, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Grisier Funeral Home – Archbold, 303 Stryker Street, Archbold, Ohio. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.