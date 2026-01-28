Bernard Lucas (1936 – 2026)

(Former Pulaski Township Trustee)

Bernard Eugene Lucas, age 89, passed away Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Bernard “Sam” was born Aug. 26, 1936, in rural Hamilton, Indiana, the son of Wayne Joseph and Rheba Florence (Musser) Lucas.

He was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School, Bryan, Ohio.

He married Nancy Ann (Sperling) on Sept. 25, 1954. They were married 71 years. Bernard was co-owner of Century Press, Inc. for 43 years, along with his wife, Nancy, and son, Timothy O’Neil Lucas.

Bernard was involved in the newspaper and printing profession all his adult life, participating in the industry’s transition from lines of type from molten metal to the present computer age. He was an exceptionally accomplished commercial printer.

He served as Pulaski Township trustee for 24 years and on the Pulaski Township Zoning Board for several years. He was a founding member of the Williams County Fair Foundation.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children, Timothy O’Neil (Pamela) Lucas, Bryan, Ohio, and Jennifer Elaine (Rodney) Johnson, Napoleon, Ohio.

He is also survived by six grandchildren: Curtis (Jessica) Lucas, Osceola, Indiana; Cristina Thompson, Comanche, Oklahoma; Trenton (Sandra) Everhart, Newark, Ohio; Jessica (Christopher) Brown, Defiance, Ohio; Shane (Gabryelle) Pitts, Stryker, Ohio; and Molly (Andrew) Collert, Montpelier, Ohio.

Fourteen great-grandchildren: Connor and Zachary Lucas; Kelsey Thompson; Faith, Lainey and Siriah (twins), Grace, Gwen and Zander Everhart; Braleigh Addington; Ava Collert; Evelynn, Maelie and Wrenlie Pitts.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcella Newman; and granddaughter, Trina Marie Everhart. He is survived by his sisters, Martha Flower and Mary Huston (twins).

Per Bernard’s wishes, funeral services will be private with burial at Shiffler Cemetery, Pulaski, Ohio.

The family asks those wishing to remember Bernard to consider a donation to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506, or the Pulaski United Methodist Church, 6950 US-127, Bryan, OH 43506.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.