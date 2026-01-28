Paul Elton (1936 – 2026)

(28-Year Member Of Swanton Fire Department)

Paul L. Elton, age 89, of Swanton, Ohio, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 25, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, following a recent stroke.

Paul was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Otho and Celia (Demaline) Elton.

He was a 1954 graduate of Swanton High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army, and on Sept. 24, 1960, married Barbara Ford.

Paul took pride in his career as an automobile mechanic, owning and operating the Union 76 station in Swanton. His expertise and commitment to service were evident to all who sought his help.

He supported his community through his trade and as a 28-year member and volunteer with the Swanton Fire Department.

Paul’s passions extended beyond work and service. He was an avid tournament bass fisherman, often spending time on Morrison Lake in Coldwater, Mich. The tranquility of the water and thrill of the catch brought him joy and lasting memories.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Elton; twin daughters, Sandra Reed and Sharon Elton; granddaughter, Rachel Woolcox; grandson, Brett (Amber) Reed; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Theodore Woolcox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Celia Elton, and his brother, Bill Elton.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, he will be cremated and private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home, 419-826-2631.