Betty Barnes (1936 – 2025)

(Member Of Wauseon’s Everyday Hope Church)

Betty Jane (Eberly) Barnes, age 89, of Delta, Ohio, surrounded by an atmosphere of laughter, love and family, was called Home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2025 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Betty was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 14, 1936—Flag Day—to the late David and Ethel Eberly.

She and her twin sister, Mary, along with their sisters June and Grace, grew up on the family farm in Delta, on County Road 10, where Worthington Industries stands today. The family later moved to Wauseon, where Betty’s father owned and operated Eberly Sawmill.

She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1954, where she played the cornet in the band and made lifelong friends. After graduation, she worked summers at Campbell Soup Company, and it was there she met the love of her life, George Barnes. The two were married on July 19, 1959, and began a beautiful life together built on love, faith, and family.

Betty went on to earn her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Riverside Hospital in 1956. She dedicated more than 45 years to caring for others as a nurse in the Delta community, first with Dr. Hutchins, Blair, and Reed at the Delta Clinic, and later with Dr. Murtiff.

Her compassion, steady presence, and gentle sense of humor made her a beloved nurse and friend to many. After retiring from nursing, Betty wasn’t one to sit still for long.

She began helping out at Barnes Funeral Chapel, greeting families with the same warmth and kindness that had always come so naturally to her. Faith was an important part of Betty’s life. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, now Everyday Hope Church, in Wauseon.

She loved working hard, keeping her home and yard beautiful, traveling throughout the United States, Alaska, Canada and overseas and especially spending time with her family.

Betty was known for her incredible ability to plan family gatherings down to the last detail; holiday meals, picnics, and celebrations were always organized weeks in advance, complete with menus, drinks, and even assigned seating.

Some of the family’s favorite memories include passionate and competitive games of UNO, long summer bicycle rides, picnics at the Toledo Metroparks, and countless days around the backyard pool, where Betty’s laughter and love made every moment special.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, George R. Barnes, Sr.; sons, George R. (Julie) Barnes, Jr. of Lancaster, Ohio, Michael R. (Debbie) Barnes, and David R. (Julie) Barnes, both of Delta; and her cherished grandsons, Tyler and Mason Barnes. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Roberta Kessock of St. Clair, Pennsylvania, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters and brothers-in-law, June (Ezra) Kohli, Grace (Dwight) Bridges, and her twin sister Mary (Roger) Heltzel; along with sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Bridges, Mary Domozik, and Gene Kessock.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Funeral services for Betty will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta Ohio 43515 with Pastors Maryann Reimund and Kent Winkler officiating. Private burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

The family kindly asks that, instead of flowers or remembrance items, memorial contributions be made to a cause close to their hearts; The Ike and Ella Fund, which provides financial assistance to families who have suffered the loss of young children or infants.

Donations may be mailed to The Ike and Ella Fund, P.O. Box 62, Milan, Michigan 48160, in Betty’s name and memory. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Fulton Manor who provided Betty with care and compassion during her year-long stay.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com