Robert “Bob” Hartman (1953 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Robert S. “Bob” Hartman, age 72, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, November 9, 2025, at his home.

Bob was a paramedic for over 40 years. He served Williams and Fulton Counties as well as on Life Flight with St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Bob enjoyed fishing and collecting sports and music memorabilia in his spare time. He was a fan of all Cleveland sports teams and volunteered his time after he retired at the Bryan Parkview Hospital Service Desk.

Robert S. Hartman was born September 4, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Robert L. and Mary Ann (Toth) Hartman. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School and earned an Associate degree from Owens Community College. Bob married Judy A. (Greek) Seibert in 1997 in Bryan, and she survives.

Bob is also survived by his sons, Joshua Hartman, of Norwalk, Connecticut, Jason (Rebecca) Hartman, of Hamilton, Indiana and Ryan (Kieu) Seibert, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, Emmi and Coen; brother, Steve (Joyce) Hartman, of Stryker, and former spouse, Sharon Ankney, of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Bob will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, and an hour before the service on Thursday. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the funeral home with Kit Tyler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County EMS. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.