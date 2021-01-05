Betty Davis (1927-2021)

Betty R. Davis, 93 years, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Fountain Park Assisted Living, Bryan. Betty was born August 15, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles M. and Bessie M. (Emmert) Campbell.

She was a graduate of Wellston High School, Wellston, Ohio. Betty married Herbert J. Davis on September 24, 1949, in Greenup, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 1986.

Betty began her working career as a clerk at the former Uhlman’s Department Store in Bryan. She then worked for the Williams County Public Library, Bryan for 13 years. Betty finished her career as a Secretary for Challenge-Cook for 20 years. She was an active member of First Brethren Church, Bryan.

She was also a member of the Bryan Lioness Club and volunteered her time as a member of the Hospital Auxiliary of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers for many years. Betty enjoyed reading, spending time with her girlfriends and roller skating. She treasured spending time with her family.

Surviving are her two children, Karen (Kenneth) Bleeks of West Unity and Charles “Scott” Davis of Toledo; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Davis of Folsom, California; three grandchildren, Amanda (Isaac) Stevens of Davis, California, Carl Bleeks of Port Clinton, Ohio and Abbie (Eric) Rohrs of Napoleon; four great-grandchildren, Graham and Hailey Stevens, Lucas Williamson and Cole Rohrs, with another due later this year.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; son David Davis and one grandson, Garret Davis.

There will be no public visitation and the family will hold private services in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Interment will be made in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or to the Bryan Senior Center, 1201 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com