Betty Davis (1940 – 2025)

Betty Davis, 85, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025 at Fulton Manor under hospice care and a six-day battle with pneumonia and heart failure.

She had been a resident at the manor for 7 years after a previous life-threatening event. She was enjoyed by the staff for her kind, gracious demeanor.

Family, staff and Hospice of NW Ohio provided for her comfort those final days.

Betty was born January 16, 1940 in Pensacola, Florida; the only child of Mary Dreadin. She spent her childhood growing up around the Gulf Coast.

Her favorite memories were watching baseball games with her stepdad, Clyde and the time they lived in Sea Drift, Texas. She lost her dear stepdad to a car accident when she was 12. She and her mom returned to the Pensacola area. She left school in the 8th grade to marry.

Betty married James Davis of Wauseon on October 9, 1954. They met and fell in love when he was in the Navy at Pensacola.

They started a family and settled in the Wauseon area to raise their children: Karron, Jeffrey, James and Timothy. She held a couple factory jobs and a deli job until health issues stopped her. She earned a GED along the way.

Betty came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior in the early sixties when her sister-in-law, Peg invited her to the Nazarene Church in Wauseon. She actively took her kids to church and eventually her husband came.

She enjoyed serving in various positions and loved gospel music concerts. After Jim’s death 2 years ago, she enjoyed visiting North Clinton Church through visits and pastoral care from Pastor Neil Wyse.

Mom is survived by children Karron (Allen,d.) Booth of Wauseon, Jeff (Patti) Davis of Archbold, James Davis Jr of Fayette, and Tim Davis of Archbold. Grandma (Grandma Betty) is survived by 10 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; 2 infant children, Michael and Mary; her mother and stepdad; one son-in-law; 6 brothers-in-law; 3 sisters-in-law and one great grandchild.

A celebration of life is being planned for the end of June.