James Miller (1943 – 2025)

James R. Miller, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away on May 21, 2025, at the Fulton Manor in Wauseon. James was born on July 11, 1943, in Wauseon, to the late Alwyn and Doris (Spengler) Miller.

Jim married Carolyn (Oyer), of Fisher, IL, on September 17, 1966. They met at Salem Children’s Home in Flanagan, IL, where they both worked as house parents.

Jim drove milk truck from farm to dairy, including Sterling Milk Company, for over 44 years.

He enjoyed coaching girls softball in the summers, serving at church as a youth sponsor, quiz team coach, and boys brigade leader. He also sang in the church choir and men’s choir.

Surviving Jim is his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Michelle (Scott) Richer of New Paris, IN; and son, Nathan Miller of Alvordton, Ohio. He has four grandchildren, Laken (Jeremy) Richer Good of Harrisonburg, VA; Noah (Kayla) Richer of Kendallville, IN; Mason Richer of New Paris, IN; and David Miller of Bryan, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

A memorial service for Jim will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Crossroads Church Chapel in Wauseon, at 11am. Friends are invited for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service, starting at 10am. Burial will be private at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Crossroads Church of Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Miller family. The obituary for James was lovingly prepared by his family.