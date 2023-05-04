Betty Edwards (1932-2023)

Betty L Edwards, 90, of Bryan passed away Friday April 21, 2023 at the Bryan Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

She was born December 24, 1932 to Ray and Lucille (White) Wheeler. She married Paul L Edwards in 1961 and he proceeds her in death in 1998.

Betty cleaned many places in Bryan. You could always see her ridding her bike around Bryan.

Betty is survived by her niece Rachelle Lovejoy and her two daughters Justine (Willy) Bowser, and Jaclyn Lovejoy. Her sisters Joan Blomeke, Pauline Davis, and Shirley McCreery, and her brothers Paul Wheeler and Larry (Marcelle) Wheeler.

Betty was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond, Fred, Dick, James and Robert and her sisters Anna Jean, Evelyn, Beverly, and Carol.

Burial will be private. In leu of flowers contributions could be made to the Bryan Community Center, where she use to clean.