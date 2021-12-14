Mary Hurlburt (1944-2021)

Mary Hurlburt, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Wolf Creek Nursing Facility in Holland.

She was born April 13, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to William and Margaret (Eddy) Moreland. Mary was a 1962 graduate of East Bay High School in Wimauma, Florida, and she earned her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from Lourdes University.

Mary worked at the Toledo Office on Aging, retiring in 2011. She was an accomplished artist and tole painter, winning several ribbons at the Fulton County Fair.

Mary is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Robert N. Hurlburt; sisters, Sharon Litano and Deborah Brims; and special nieces, Nina Scaglione, Marie Lapinsky, Toni Viozzi and Jessica Hubbard.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Ellen Woodbury.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 (Noon) at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Interment will immediately follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.