Betty Kunkle (1930- 2023)

(Member Of Fayette United Methodist Church)

FAYETTE: Betty J. Kunkle, age 93, of rural Fayette, died early Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born on April 7, 1930, to the late Dewey and Mildred (Keener) Newhouse. Betty married the love of her life, Gahlon W. Kunkle, on January 21, 1951, in Swanton, OH. They shared nearly 63 years of love and memories before his passing on November 11, 2013.

Betty is remembered as a loving, proud, and strong-willed farmer’s wife. She took care of the needs of the family, including delivering hot meals to those working in the fields.

Betty also served as an independent sales consultant, offering Tupperware, Beeline Fashions and Fuller Brushes throughout the years.

She enjoyed belonging to both bowling and card clubs, tending to her annual flower gardens, and being a reliable spectator at the sporting events of her grandchildren. In recent years, she enjoyed the companionship of her beloved Chihuahua, Peanut.

Family was a priority for Betty, and no matter how busy she was, she always made time for her kids and grandchildren, whom she loved to jokingly tease.

Betty was a member of the Fayette United Methodist Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are three sons, Dewey (Ivy) Kunkle of Fayette, Alan (Christa) Kunkle of Fayette, and Roy (Barb) Kunkle of Morenci, MI; daughter, Joyce (Tony) Watson of Waldo, WI; eleven grandchildren, DJ, Ben, Adam, Nathan, Jessie, Merissa, Glen, Gahlon, Jason, Ruben, and Dillon; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Alan Kunkle.

A funeral service for Betty Kunkle will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Reid Short officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation Monday at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and until the service begins.

The family suggests donations in Betty’s name be given to the SAK Memorial Fund, Gorham-Fayette Volunteer Fire Association, or the Fayette United Methodist Church.

The family suggests donations in Betty's name be given to the SAK Memorial Fund, Gorham-Fayette Volunteer Fire Association, or the Fayette United Methodist Church.