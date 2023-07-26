Olus “Buzz” Everetts (1934 – 2023)

(Resident Of Edgerton)

Olus D. “Buzz” Everetts, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 10:29 A.M. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb, in Butler, Indiana, where he was a resident after an extended illness.

Mr. Everetts was a 1952 graduate of Butler High School in Butler, Indiana, and was a lifelong farmer.

He also worked at Franz Nursery near Hamilton, Indiana, for twenty-five years. Buzz was an avid fisherman and coon hunter and enjoyed gardening.

Olus D. “Buzz” Everetts was born on August 9, 1934, near Butler in Troy Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, the son of Theodore and Vera (Sechler) Everetts. He married Margaret E. Schoonover on August 2, 1952, in Hamilton, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Tom (Linda) Everetts, of Edgerton; one daughter, Marcia (Rodney) Ellison, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peg Fry, of Swanton, Ohio, and Kay (Dennis) Fee, of Butler; and one brother, Ted Everetts, of Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Margie (Everetts) Longacre; and a brother-in-law, Roy Fry.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Private grave side services will be held in Eddy Cemetery, near Hamilton, Indiana.

Memorials are requested to Crossroads of Zion Church, near Hamilton.